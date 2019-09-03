China, North Korea vow close consultation on Korean Peninsula issues

NATIONAL

tate Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi at Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, Monday. (Yonhap)

The foreign ministers of North Korea and China agreed Tuesday to closely consult on Korean Peninsula issues during a bilateral meeting in Pyongyang, amid stalled denuclearization talks with the US.Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi met with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho following his arrival in Pyongyang on Monday for a three-day visit.Marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and North Korea, Wang and Ri said the allies have opened a new era of relations with strengthened ties and cooperation.Wang was quoted as saying that Beijing and Pyongyang have been in the same boat since the forging of their ties, no matter the changes in the international environment.Ri touted close relations between Chinese President Xi Jinping, who visited the North in June, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who has traveled to China four times.Speculation is growing that Wang’s trip is aimed at discussing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Beijing.Washington and Pyongyang have yet to meet for working-level dialogue on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. On the other hand, Beijing and Pyongyang have engaged in high-level exchanges in a wide-range of fields including politics, the economy, military and culture.On Aug. 16, Kim Su-gil, who serves as director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People’s Army, visited Beijing to meet with his counterpart, Zhang Youxia.A week later, North Korea’s Minister for External Economic Affairs Kim Yong-jae made remarks at a forum in Changchun, the capital city of China’s Jilin province.During the fifth summit between Xi and Kim Jong-un in June, the two leaders agreed to “maintain the tradition of high-level exchanges” and “deepen exchanges and cooperation in each field.”The North Korean leader has often played the US and China off each other to increase its leverage, especially prior to denuclearization talks.North Korea has been ramping up its rhetoric against the US while launching several short-range missiles and other new weapons. It has also expressed discomfort over the impasse on potential sanctions relief from Washington.On Saturday, North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said that Pyongyang’s hopes for nuclear talks with Washington are fading, pointing to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent comments depicting the country’s rocket launches as “rogue.”The North Korean leader and US President Donald Trump met in June at the inter-Korean border and vowed to reopen working-level negotiations in weeks, but Pyongyang has been tepid in its response.(hnpark@heraldcorp.com)