Seoul to implement 5G cybersecurity strategy by 2022

South Korea will push forward a comprehensive strategy to strengthen its national cybersecurity by 2022 to better cope with the emergence of the 5G hyper-connected world, the Science Ministry said Tuesday.Amid rising international tension in cyber space and greater security exposure brought about by the spread of 5G networks, Korea needs steps to protect its national interests, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.“Foremost among the goals is protecting its key cyber infrastructure by overhauling the security environment to make it more survivable and improve its restoration capability in the event of disruptions,” the ministry said.The plan, a follow-up to the state’s strategy unveiled by the National Security Office on April 3, was crafted by nine government ministries with input from private companies and experts.The ministry plans to improve national backup infrastructure and inspect 5G and cloud-related facilities more closely so they can withstand cyberattacks. These steps should lead to growth in smart factories and cities, self-driving vehicles and health-related services that rely heavily on security and a safe network.Asia’s fourth-largest economy will create a joint cyberattack response arrangement comprising the government, private sector and the military to detect in advance any threats and to respond to such dangers in a swift and decisive manner.The country will also create a comprehensive governance structure to facilitate the sharing of information and devise ways to ensure smooth cooperation among various players to safeguard and support the country’s cyber domain. (Yonhap)