Hanwha Precision Machinery establishes tech center in Germany

The launch ceremony for the Hanwha Europe Technical Center took place Friday in Morfelden-Walldorf, nearby finance and commerce hub Frankfurt.
Responsible for manufacturing Hanwha’s machinery, Hanwha Precision Machinery will use the new tech center as the base for big-scale projects in Europe and to attract new clients.
The center will provide technology and service befitting the global standards expected of it, according to Hanwha Precision Machinery.
This is the first European venture by a Korean precision machinery firm in the division of industrial machinery and automated shelves.
The Hanwha Europe Technical Center is a two-story building with an area of 711 square meters.
The space is fitted with a training area, office and meeting room, as well as a display area for the 10 main products of Hanwha Precision Machinery, such as the company’s flagship product chip mounter, collaborative robot and assembly automation equipment.
Hanwha Precision Machinery anticipates an additional revenue spike of 30 million euros ($32.8 million) in the European market through the new tech center launch. The company vowed to grow its European market to account for over 15 percent of its total revenue.
