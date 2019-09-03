Samsung Display launches YouTube channel

For instance, a quiz show titled “Display Quiz Talkshow,” shortened to “DiTokShow” in Korean, provides educational content on display technology.
|A screenshot of “DiTokShow” shows a panel of consumers, a researcher from Samsung Display and TV presenter Jang Ye-in. (Samsung Display)
The show has previously compared organic light-emitting diode and liquid-crystal display technologies, and explained words such as pixel, resolution and screen ratio.
Samsung Display said consumers are exposed to displays daily, but they may not understand related technologies. Therefore, the video content will provide easy-to-understand useful facts on displays.
In addition, the channel includes video logs of the company’s working environment through the eyes of employees, as well as recruitment information for job seekers.
Samsung Display said the YouTube channel will serve as a way for it to communicate with millennials, and it will produce more content that matches the needs of consumers.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)