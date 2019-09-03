Go to Mobile Version

Royal palaces and tombs open doors to all during Chuseok

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Sept 3, 2019 - 22:01
  • Updated : Sept 3, 2019 - 22:01

Joseon-era landmarks of royal tombs and palaces in Seoul and adjacent areas will be open free of charge during the upcoming Chuseok holidays, the Cultural Heritage Administration said Tuesday.

This measure applies to the palaces Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Deoksugung and Changgyeonggung along with Jongmyo Shrine, all located in the center of Seoul in Jung-gu and Jongno, from Sept. 12-15. Royal Tombs of the Joseon Dynasty, registered as on the UNESCO World Heritage list and distributed across the capital region, will also be open to all visitors.

Gyeongbokgung (Yonhap)
The special nighttime tour of Gyeongbokgung and Huwon garden in Changdeokgung are excluded. There is no restriction for nighttime tours at Deoksugung and Changgyeonggung.

Plenty of cultural experience will also take place at these venues. This includes a musical performance of traditional music Sept. 13-15, a tasting of royal tea and snacks Sept. 12-15 at Gyeongbokgung, Chuseok festivals with traditional mask dances and tightrope walking at Changdeokgung and on Sept. 14-15 Deoksugung will present a re-creation of the welcoming ceremony for foreign envoys by Emperor Gojong of the Joseon era (1392-1910).

A nighttime musical performance will take place Sept. 12-14 at Changgyeonggung.

The National Intangible Heritage Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, will hold a traditional Korean games festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and next.

For more information about the cultural events, visit the respective homepages of the royal palaces and Jongmyo -- provided via the CHA homepage – that have information in Korean and English. Jongmyo and Changgyeonggung also provide information in Chinese and Japanese.

The homepage for the National Intangible Heritage Center is https://www.nihc.go.kr, provided in Korean and English.

By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)


