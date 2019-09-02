[Diplomatic circuit]Oman Embassy invites Korean students to foster cultural understanding

NATIONAL

(The Oman Embassy to South Korea)

The Oman Embassy in South Korea held an open-house program to showcase its rich culture and history to students as part of its public diplomacy.Over 50 students from Sangam Middle School in Seoul participated in the event, “Welcome to Oman,” which was held Aug. 27 in cooperation with the education department of the Seoul Metropolitan Office.Omani Ambassador Mohamed Al-Harthy welcomed the guests and delivered a lecture titled “Oman the Country of Sindbad and Land of Luban,” which highlighted the history and culture of Oman.He also touched on the modern renaissance of Oman, tourist attractions, Omani-Korean relations and the Omani experience of dialogue and peace based on understanding, tolerance and coexistence.The students had a chance to see Omani architecture embodied in the embassy’s building and toured its museum, which displays heritage exhibits, paintings, calligraphy, manuscripts and books.They also experienced firsthand the cultural aspects and hospitality of Oman. The program concluded with a question-and-answer session about the country. Al-Harthy presented souvenirs to the students and books to the school library.By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)