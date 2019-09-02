Seoul ODA Conference to highlight co-prosperity

NATIONAL

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its aid agency will co-host an annual conference to discuss effective ways of international development cooperation and measures to achieve sustainable development of the global community.The 13th Seoul ODA International Conference will take place at Lotte Hotel in downtown Seoul on Sept. 19 under the theme of “promoting co-prosperity to achieve the SDGs.”Participants will discuss the role of the private sector in achieving the sustainable development goals -- a shared plan for all countries to end poverty, spur economic growth and protect the environment.Realizing that official development assistance alone is insufficient to achieve the UN’s goals, the international community has encouraged the private sector to participate in development cooperation more actively.To address the issue, speakers and participants will discuss how players participating in development cooperation can achieve co-prosperity and how to develop it.(hnpark@heraldcorp.com)