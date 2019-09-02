Justice minister nominee Cho holds his ground as hearing hopes fade

NATIONAL

Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk enters the National Assembly for a press conference on Monday afternoon. (Yonhap)

In an unexpected turn of events, Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk held a press conference Monday after the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee failed to agree on his confirmation hearing.Cho said he hopes to provide a clear explanation for the controversies concerning him and his family.“Now that the parliamentary confirmation hearing has fallen through, it is now the appropriate opportunity to answer the concerns of the public,” Cho said in his opening announcement.“I believe many Koreans want to know the truth. I will fully explain details of the allegations and apologize for any shortfalls.”In justifying the press conference, Cho said he was concerned that the suspicions raised against him would not be addressed and remain as suspicions without clarifications and that he has been in distressed for the past three weeks.Earlier in the day, Liberty Korea Party took a step back and withdrew its demand to summon Cho’s family members to the confirmation hearing given the possibility that President Moon Jae-in could use his authority to appoint Cho as the justice minister emerged.“We will yield to the ruling party on (summoning Cho’s) wife, daughter and mother. We will back down on calling family witnesses, so let’s make an agreement in line with the law and hold a confirmation hearing,” Liberty Korea Party Floor Leader Na Kyung-won said.Na’s remarks were made in an urgent press conference moments before Cho announced his media meet.“If we agree on a hearing today, it can be held five days from now,” Na added.The main opposition’s latest decision stems from the party’s desire to avoid giving Moon a chance to confirm Cho’s appointment without a parliamentary hearing.In the midst of escalating tensions, public support for Cho rose 3.1 percentage points to 42.3 percent in the latest survey by local pollster Realmeter.More than half of the 504 adults surveyed on Aug. 30 disagreed with Cho’s appointment, totaling an opposition of 54.3 percent.The ruling and main opposition parties had originally decided to hold Cho’s confirmation hearing on Monday-Tuesday.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party, however, turned away from the deal arguing it would object to a hearing unless Cho’s family members linked to accusations appear as witnesses.Ruling Democratic Party fiercely rejected the condition on grounds the hearing should focus on the nominee and the family should be kept out.Meanwhile, the floor leaders of ruling and main opposition parties reached a deal on the schedule for the 100 day-long regular session that began Monday in a meeting convened by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang. It will be the last of the 20th National Assembly.Party floor leaders will give a speech on Sept. 17-18 and begin the regular session, followed by an interpellation session on Sept.23-26 and parliamentary audits on Sept. 30- Oct.19.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)