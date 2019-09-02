Hyundai's Aug. sales fall 6.2% on low emerging market demand

BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker, said Monday its sales fell 6.2 percent last month from a year earlier due to lower demand in emerging markets.



Hyundai Motor sold 363,045 vehicles in August, down from 386,885 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.







Domestic sales declined 9.7 percent to 52,897 units last month from 58,582 a year ago, while overseas sales were down 5.5 percent to 310,148 from 328,303 over the cited period, the statement said."Lower demand in emerging markets, such as Latin America and Russia, dragged down our overall overseas sales last month," it said.Hyundai expects the Palisade SUV, launched in the United States last month, to boost sales for the rest of the year.From January to August, Hyundai's sales declined 4.3 percent to 2,847,212 autos from 2,975,280 units in the same period of last year, the statement said. (Yonhap)