Samsung’s household purification solutions to take center stage at IFA 2019

The company said Monday that it will showcase its clothing purification wardrobe “Air Dresser,” cordless vacuum cleaner “Jet” and windless air purifier “Cube” at the upcoming Internationale Funkausstellung, better known as IFA 2019, slated for Sept. 6 to 11 in Berlin.
|From left: the Air Dresser, the Cube and the Jet (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung referenced a survey of European consumers it had conducted, saying the European demographic considered odor removal a key part of good clothing maintenance and that the preferred methods of removing unpleasant smells from clothes were hanging them up outside to air out or using fabric deodorizers.
Washing and dry cleaning were less popular as they were time-consuming and more costly.
Samsung said its Air Dresser offers a convenient, noise-free indoor solution with an “air wash” function that blows away dust and odor using gusts of air.
Samsung plans to launch the Air Dresser in Europe in the fourth quarter of 2019, starting with the UK.
As for the company’s cordless vacuum, the Jet, Samsung said the product got good scores from European consumers for its multifaceted uses -- for cleaning carpets and hard flooring and for mopping. The European respondents were especially satisfied with the “turbo action brush” function, for which the vacuum’s brush spins 3,750 times a minute, effectively removing dust particles from carpets. The Jet’s five-layer filter sweeps out nearly 100 percent of allergy triggers such as dust, pollen and mold, Samsung added.
The cordless vacuum market first budded in Europe, but in South Korea it has shown faster growth, taking up about 80 percent of the domestic market, while in Europe it remains at 40 percent. This means there are more Europeans who might be open to converting from conventional vacuums to cordless vacuums, Samsung said.
The Jet will launch in 13 European countries including the UK, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland, also in the fourth quarter this year, and will expand to more countries in the following year.
Samsung’s air purifier, the Cube, will launch in September in Poland and spread to other major European markets.
While Europe is not a market where air quality is a critical issue as it is in Korea, the widespread use of carpets and the preference for having animal companions close by have led to an increased awareness of indoor air quality, Samsung said.
The Cube can remove fine dust made of 0.3-micron particles with its high-efficiency filter. Because the purified air comes out through 60,000 micro holes, it has a windless effect and produces minimal noise. As it can be assembled in a modular shape according to the space it’s installed in, it adds a refined look to a household’s interior design scheme, Samsung said.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)