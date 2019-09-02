Health Ministry officials visit Malaysia, Indonesia to boost exchanges in health sector

A delegation led by Kim Hye-seon, chief of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s global health care bureau, was in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta to bolster exchanges in the medical health care and pharmaceutical industries with the two countries.
Kim said Malaysia and Indonesia are “key partners with prospects of robust growth in medical services and pharmaceuticals” and that the delegation’s visit was aimed at consolidating cooperation with the two countries.
|Korea-Indonesia Medical Healthcare Roadshow 2019 held on Aug. 29 (The Ministry of Health and Welfare)
|Malaysia-Korea healthcare partnership event held Aug. 27 (The Ministry of Health and Welfare)
The Health Ministry said the five-day visit was in line with the Moon Jae-in administration’s New Southern Policy, directed at deepening ties with countries in Southeast Asia and India.
On Friday, Vice Health and Welfare Minister Kim Gang-lip attended the eighth Association of Southeast Asian Nations Plus Three Health Ministers’ Meeting in Cambodia to promote the region’s collaboration in health development.
The conference, held every two to three years since launching in 2004, discussed ways to come up with joint responses to common health concerns, such as malnutrition, communicable and emerging diseases, universal health coverage, food safety and human resources for health.
In a joint statement released Friday, the health ministers affirmed their commitment to the United Nations’ sustainable development goal of achieving universal health coverage by 2030 and to accelerate progress by building up regional capacity under the ASEAN Plus Three network.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)