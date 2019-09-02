LG to expand sales of AI-powered washers in EU

BUSINESS

(LG Electronics)

LG Electronics said Monday it will expand sales of its artificial intelligence-powered washers in 30 European countries this year.The South Korean tech giant has applied AI tech to the core component of its washing machines for smarter, more convenient management of clothes.LG said it will launch front-loading washing machines equipped with the firm’s flagship Direct Drive motor in 30 European countries, including the Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland, by the end of the year.The DD motor-equipped washers are currently available only in eight European countries.The motor, which uses around 20,000 pieces of big data, is capable of identifying garment materials and suggesting the most effective way for washing automatically.The motor’s performance was certified by global institution Intertek in March, when the certifying body concluded that the front-loading washer with an AI motor was better at protecting fabrics than the company’s previous models.“LG seeks customer satisfaction by introducing differentiated components that enable convenient management of clothes,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of home appliances at LG Electronics.The company will showcase the product in Berlin at IFA 2019, a home electronics trade show that runs Friday through Wednesday.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)