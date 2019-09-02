Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

BoA to hold Seoul concert in October

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Sept 2, 2019 - 17:07
  • Updated : Sept 2, 2019 - 17:07

BoA will hold a stand-alone concert in Seoul next month, her agency said Monday.

According to S.M. Entertainment, the singer will take the stage at the Olympic Hall within Olympic Park, southern Seoul, Oct. 26-27. It will be her first concert in South Korea since December.

Tickets will be made available at local online booking website Yes 24 at 8 p.m. on Sept. 19, and members of her official fan club will be able to book the tickets two days earlier at 8 p.m. Sept. 17.

BoA (S.M. Entertainment)


Prior to the concert, BoA will tour five Japanese cities and regions: Kanagawa Prefecture, Fukuoka, Saitama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Having made her debut in 2000 at the age of 13, BoA is one of the best-known and most influential figures in the K-pop scene. She is among the first Korean artists to gain popularity in both Korea and Japan, a trailblazer among Hallyu stars.


By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)




The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114