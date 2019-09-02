BoA to hold Seoul concert in October

ENTERTAINMENT

BoA (S.M. Entertainment)

BoA will hold a stand-alone concert in Seoul next month, her agency said Monday.According to S.M. Entertainment, the singer will take the stage at the Olympic Hall within Olympic Park, southern Seoul, Oct. 26-27. It will be her first concert in South Korea since December.Tickets will be made available at local online booking website Yes 24 at 8 p.m. on Sept. 19, and members of her official fan club will be able to book the tickets two days earlier at 8 p.m. Sept. 17.Prior to the concert, BoA will tour five Japanese cities and regions: Kanagawa Prefecture, Fukuoka, Saitama, Nagoya and Osaka.Having made her debut in 2000 at the age of 13, BoA is one of the best-known and most influential figures in the K-pop scene. She is among the first Korean artists to gain popularity in both Korea and Japan, a trailblazer among Hallyu stars.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)