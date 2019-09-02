Koreas in discussion on World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang through AFC

SPORTS

Discussions are under way between South and North Korea through the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) about a World Cup qualifier set to be held in Pyongyang in October, the unification ministry said Monday.



Last month, North Korea notified the AFC of its intent to host the rare match between the two Koreas on Oct. 15. The two Koreas were placed in the same group for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.







"South Korea's football foundation is discussing details with its North Korean counterpart through the AFC with regard to issues related to players and broadcasting," Lee Sang-min, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.Lee added they could also discuss the possibility of South Korea sending a cheering squad to the North.It will mark the first time for the two Koreas to play a World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang.During the last rounds of the 2010 World Cup qualification, South Korea met the North in two away matches held in China, as Pyongyang asked for the games to be held in a third country.The October match will come amid mostly stalled inter-Korean exchanges apparently affected by a lack of progress in denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington. (Yonhap)