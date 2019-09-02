CJ Group scion under drug probe

NATIONAL

The eldest son of CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun is under investigation on drug charges, prosecutors said Monday.



According to the Incheon District Prosecutors Office, Lee Sun-ho, the heir apparent of CJ Group, a leading food and entertainment conglomerate, was caught attempting to smuggle liquid marijuana in cartridges into the country via Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Sunday.







(Yonhap)

The 28-year-old Lee is accused of concealing several dozen marijuana cartridges in his luggage that arrived at the Incheon airport from the United States.Lee's suspected smuggling attempt was detected by the customs authorities and his case was transferred to the prosecution.Prosecutors said Lee is now under investigation for violating the Narcotics Control Act, noting his urine sample tested positive for the banned substance."Lee was allowed to return home for now," an Incheon prosecutor said, refusing to elaborate.Lee has been serving as a manager at CJ Cheiljedang, a CJ Group affiliate engaged in the production and sale of various food products, since 2013.Earlier this year, scions of other top South Korean conglomerates were arrested on charges of buying and consuming liquid marijuana and are now going through court trials. (Yonhap)