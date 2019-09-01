N. Korea criticizes U.N. report on its cyberattacks as 'fabrication'

NATIONAL

North Korea on Sunday castigated a U.N. report on its cyberattacks aimed at creating funds for its weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs, calling the report a "fabrication," its state media reported.



A spokesperson of the North's panel on prevention of money laundering and terror financing made the remarks, calling the U.N.



report a "downright lie" and a "pretext" for sanctions pressure against the regime, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).





"It is a silly act to reenact the method used by propagandists of Hitler fascists who believed that if one lies 100 times,(others) will believe it as a fact," the spokesperson said. "We will never tolerate any act that thoughtlessly slanders the dignity of our country."Last month, Reuters reported that Pyongyang has generated an estimated US$2 billion for its WMD programs using cyberattacks to steal from banks and cryptocurrency exchanges, citing a confidential U.N. report. (Yonhap)