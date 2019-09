BUSINESS

The South Korean market for ready-to-eat products increased 14 percent in 2018 on the back of rising demand from single-member households, seniors and others who seek convenience, data showed.Sales of ready-to-eat meals reached 3 trillion won ($2.47 billion) in 2018, up from 2.6 trillion won posted a year earlier, according to the annual report released by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, as more customers sought hassle-free food items. (Yonhap)