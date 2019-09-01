LDP’s ‘Triple Bill’ blends different contemporary dance choreographers

ENTERTAINMENT

Laboratory Dance Project, a South Korean contemporary dance company that marks its 20th anniversary next year, is collaborating with guest choreographers in a project that might just lead to a stylistic breakthrough.



The dance company has invited two well-known Korean choreographers, Kim Dong-kyu and Kim Seol-jin, in “Triple Bill,” its latest production that will run Sept. 26-29 at LG Arts Center in Seoul.





(From left) Choreographers Kim Dong-kyu, Kim Seol-jin and Jung Young-doo pose for pictures after an interview at LG Arts Center, Friday (LG Arts Center)