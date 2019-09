WORLD

The Amazon rainforest has seen a record number of forest fires this year, according to Brazil’s space research center.The official figures show that more than 75,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in 2019 -- the highest number since 2013. That compares with 41,404 in the same period in 2018.The Group of Seven nations on Monday pledged tens of millions of dollars to help fight raging wildfires in the Amazon and protect its rainforest.