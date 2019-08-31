NK says ‘hopes for talks with US is fading’

North Korea’s hopes for talks with the US is fading, a senior North Korean official said Saturday, accusing the US of pushing Pyongyang to reconsider its measures.
“Our hopes for talks with the US is gradually fading, and (the US is) pushing us into a situation where we cannot but reconsider all measures taken until now,” North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said in a statement on Saturday.
|Choe Son-hui. Yonhap
Referring to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement referring to North Korea’s actions as “rogue,” Choe went on to warn the US.
“(North Korea is) very curious as to the background for the US’s chief diplomat’s reckless comment, and will watch what the calculations (of the US) are,” Choe said.
“The US should not test our patience further if it does not want to experience horrible regrets.”
Choe was referring to Pompeo’s speech to US veterans on Aug. 27.
"This administration did not pretend that the Islamic Republic of Iran was a responsible actor in the Middle East. We called out China's bad behavior on trade and on national security. We recognized that North Korea's rogue behavior could not be ignored," Pompeo said at the National Convention of the American Legion in Indianapolis, Indiana.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)