N. Korean leader visits resort construction site

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a resort construction site, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday, making his first open field guidance trip in four months.





Image released by North Korean media on Saturday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspecting a resort construction site. Yonhap

Kim visited Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, located north of the capital city, Pyongyang, with senior party officials, including Kim's key aide, Choe Ryong-hae, and the leader's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.It was the first time in four months that state media reported a field guidance trip by Kim, after his visit to a department store. In his fourth visit to the resort since August 2018, Kim said the resort should start operation in December to offer "recreation and medical treatment" to visitors.The report came a week after the North said it tested a "new" super-large multiple rocket launch system under the guidance of the leader. (Yonhap)