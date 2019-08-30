Volkswagen to bolster SUV lineup with launch of five new models by 2020

Amid increasing demand for larger multipurpose SUVs here, the company will relaunch its bestselling model Tiguan in October and the third-generation Touareg in November.
The compact SUV T-Roc, large SUV Teramont and upgraded seven-seater Tiguan Allspace will be launched next year, completing the German carmaker’s SUV lineup here with various sizes, Volkswagen Korea Executive Director Stefan Krapp said during a press conference.
|Volkswagen Korea Executive Director Stefan Krapp speaks during a press conference in Seoul on Thursday. (Volkswagen Korea)
Krapp said Volkswagen would have the strongest SUV lineup under its 5T strategy, which refers to the first letter of the five SUVs slated for launch by 2020.
In addition, the company’s sedan portfolio will be upgraded, as it plans to introduce the Passat GT and the gasoline model Jetta next year as well as the eighth-generation Golf.
Despite fluctuating sales since the automaker suspended sales operations in 2016 for almost two years after an emissions scandal, Krapp said popularity of its latest midsized sedan Arteon was its most notable achievement in the first half of the year.
According to the carmaker, around 2,000 units of the Arteon were sold since its launch in May.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)