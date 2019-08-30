Hyundai Oilbank encourages employees’ personal development

For example, one-day after-work workshops spanning from leathercraft to cooking to flower-related classes, which employees can participate in if they are interested.
|Employees of Hyundai Oilbank participate in a leathercraft class.
“The one-day class program was launched to help develop employees’ personal interests outside of work,” a representative of Hyundai Oilbank said.
The firm also provides brunch and snacks. Teams within the firm can sign up for brunch every month, and selected teams get to enjoy brunch boxes in the morning.
As for snacks, seasonal fruits and other food are provided every Thursday afternoon.
According to Hyundai Oilbank, snacks were originally provided once a month, but the program proved popular with employees and became a treat for them to look forward to every Thursday.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)