[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT





Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

(US)

Opened Aug. 14

Action, Adventure

Directed by David Leitch

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and lawless outcast Shaw (Jason Statham) first faced off in 2015’s “Furious 7,” the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cybergenetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever, these two sworn enemies will have to work together to stop him.

In the year 1994 as singer Yoo Yeol hosts radio show “Yoo Yeol’s Music Album” for the first time, Hyeon-woo (Jung Hae-in) happens to run across Mi-su (Kim Go-eun) at a bakery where she works. Throughout the next decade, fate keeps pulling Hyeon-woo and Mi-su together and pushing them apart again as they try to figure out life on their own, and with each other.A shape-shifting demon infiltrates a family, sparking strange and horrible incidents from within. As the members of the family are forced to suspect and be enraged with one another, exorcist “Uncle Park Jung-su” suddenly visits.Yong-nam (Jo Jung-suk) is a young man struggling in the job market with no marketable skills. At his mother’s 70th birthday party, he runs into Ui-ju (Im Yoon-ah), an old crush from his college rock-climbing club. Then, a terrorist attack in a nearby building forces Yong-nam to act to get the family to safety.