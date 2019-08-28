S-Oil supports children of fallen firefighters

BUSINESS

S-Oil CEO Hussain Al-Qahtani (center) takes a photo with children of fallen firefighters at Yongsan Fire Station on Tuesday. (S-Oil)

S-Oil said Wednesday it has given scholarships to children of fallen firefighters from Yongsan Fire Station as part of its corporate social responsibility activities.A total 210 million won ($173,000) was evenly distributed to 70 children, according to S-Oil.S-Oil has presented scholarships to children of fallen firefighters since 2006 under its Hero Firefighter Program. The program is aimed at helping the recipients to overcome emotional trauma and focus on their studies, the firm said.Since 2006, scholarships worth a combined 3.6 billion won has been given to 1,259 students in total. They are provided to children of all ages until they finish their education and are intended to support them to become good citizens, according to the oil refiner.“S-Oil promises to be on the journey as your reliable sponsor,” said CEO Hussain Al-Qahtani.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)