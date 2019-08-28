British ambassador attends opening of new facilities at Seoul Foreign British School

NATIONAL

From left: Seoul Foreign British School principal Andrew Freeman, Ronit Gupta, Milan Gawo, Oliver Han, head of Seoul Foreign School Colm Flanagan, British Ambassador Simon Smith, Hanna Zych, Heyon Choi, Noa Dekel and deputy head of mission Nikesh Mehta attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Seoul Foreign British School on Monday. (Seoul Foreign British School)

British Ambassador to South Korea Simon Smith and British Embassy deputy head of mission Nikesh Mehta visited Seoul Foreign British School on Monday, joining principal Andy Freeman and head of Seoul Foreign School Colm Flanagan in the official opening of the school’s new learning and collaboration facilities, including a reception area, gym, multipurpose area and expanded design lab.Seoul Foreign British School, established in 1981, offers the English National Curriculum within the IPC, IEYC and IMYC frameworks for students of different ages. It is part of Seoul Foreign School -- the leading international school in Seoul with a legacy reaching back to 1912. The campus is located in Yeonhui-dong, adjacent to the Yonsei University campus.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Smith spoke of his passion for the community and acknowledged the joy he has had visiting the school previously.Smith and Mehta met with parents, teachers and staff and spoke of the school year, events, sports and lessons to come.A string quartet of Jiah Choe, Eunice Chung, Elleen Kim and Claire Kim -- 11th grade students at Seoul Foreign High School, performed a Mozart Divertimento.Speaking to grades seven to nine on leadership, Smith talked about the need to be persuasive -- and to be open to persuasion. “To be a diplomat is to be somebody with a message. A good conclusion is one where both sides are happy,” he said.Meanwhile, Mehta spoke to grades five and six on climate change, pollution, sustainable energy and renewables.