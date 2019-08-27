SKT T1 and Griffin to fight for crown at LCK Summer 2019

BUSINESS

Griffin and SKT T1 hold hands at the media day event Tuesday at LoL Park in Jongno, central Seoul. (Riot Games)

League of Legends teams Griffin and SKT T1 will fight for the crown in the final match of summer season of LoL Champions Korea 2019 on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium.All 2,000 seats sold out minutes after ticket sales opened Monday, but those wishing to watch the game from home or via mobile devices can do so through SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus’s multiview livestreaming of the match.The winning team for LCK Summer 2019 will take home 100 million won ($82,000) in prize money.Griffin shot up to the finals as the winner of the summer split tournament with 13 wins against five losses. SKT T1 came up via the wild card, but really kicked into gear after beating Afreeca Freecs, Sandbox Gaming and Damwon Gaming, who had ranked higher than SKT T1 in the regular matches.Griffin and SKT T1 had met in the spring season’s final too, with SKT T1 taking the crown in a 3-0 sweep.At the media day that took place Tuesday at LoL Park in Jongno, central Seoul, Griffin’s coach Kim Dae-ho (retired, “cvMax”) said that he expects another 3-0 for his team this time, while SKT T1’s coach Kim Jeong-gyun (retired, “kkOma”) said he foresees a 3-1 win for his team.Griffin’s “Sword” Choi Seong-won and “Lehands” Son Si-woo, as well as SKT T1’s “Khan” Kim Dong-ha and “Faker” Lee Sang-hyeok were present with their coaches. Both teams will advance to the world championship regardless of the outcome of the match.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)