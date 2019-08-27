Hyundai Glovis opens Chongqing office to bolster network in China

BUSINESS

Hyundai Glovis, the logistics arm of Hyundai Motor Group, said Tuesday that it has opened a logistics office in Chongqing, central China, to expand its base in the mainland.By opening an additional office there, the company said it has secured a total of 14 logistics points in China, including offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.According to the company, Chongqing serves as a major industrial base, as the Trans-China Railway en route to European countries including Germany passes through, as well as connecting the Yang Tze river’s economic belt.By leveraging such advantages, Hyundai Glovis said it will bolster its logistics network from Southwestern China and Eastern China to Europe, also expanding to Southeast Asian countries.The company said it also aims to strengthen competitiveness by partnering with local firms in the field of auto parts, semiconductors, electronic devices, steel products and more.According to industry data, container traffic at Chongqing’s major Guoyuan port increased by 33 percent on-year in 2017, while its shipments via port and railway rose by 62.3 percent.“Chongqing is one of five major economic cities in China. Based on our expertise and network in China, the company will strengthen the global logistics business,” said a Hyundai Glovis official.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)