Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Hyundai Motor’s built-in type foldable e-scooter unveiled

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Aug 27, 2019 - 16:10
  • Updated : Aug 27, 2019 - 16:10

Hyundai Motor Group unveiled Tuesday a prototype of a foldable electronic scooter that can be charged by using electricity from Hyundai and Kia Motor vehicles.

According to Hyundai Motor, the latest e-scooter will be built into Hyundai and Kia Motor vehicles and can be automatically charged by using electricity generated from driving a vehicle.

(Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai’s e-scooter runs on a 10.5Ah lithium-ion battery, allowing a 20 kilometer range on single charge. The top speed will be 20 kilometers per hour. 

The automaker said it has been working to install a regenerative braking system that could increase the range of the e-scooter by 7 percent. 

The tri-folding e-scooter has two round-shaped LEDs in the front and two rear lamps. It weighs 7.7 kilograms, the lightest model on the market, according to the carmaker. 

(Hyundai Motor Group)

In 2017, the automaker has showcased a portable-mobility concept Ioniq scooter at the Consumer Electronics Show, in an aim to satisfy growing consumer demand for last-mile mobility amid expanding market size globally. 

Industry data showed that global last-mile mobility market size will grow to worth $500 billion by 2030.

“There have been attempts in the e-scooter industry, but this marks the first from a carmaker to design a built-in e-scooter that goes with a vehicle. Our e-scooter will become the first-and-last mile solution for the future of mobility,” said an official from Hyundai Motor Group’s Robotics team.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114