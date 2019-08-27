Hyundai Motor’s built-in type foldable e-scooter unveiled

BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor Group unveiled Tuesday a prototype of a foldable electronic scooter that can be charged by using electricity from Hyundai and Kia Motor vehicles.According to Hyundai Motor, the latest e-scooter will be built into Hyundai and Kia Motor vehicles and can be automatically charged by using electricity generated from driving a vehicle.Hyundai’s e-scooter runs on a 10.5Ah lithium-ion battery, allowing a 20 kilometer range on single charge. The top speed will be 20 kilometers per hour.The automaker said it has been working to install a regenerative braking system that could increase the range of the e-scooter by 7 percent.The tri-folding e-scooter has two round-shaped LEDs in the front and two rear lamps. It weighs 7.7 kilograms, the lightest model on the market, according to the carmaker.In 2017, the automaker has showcased a portable-mobility concept Ioniq scooter at the Consumer Electronics Show, in an aim to satisfy growing consumer demand for last-mile mobility amid expanding market size globally.Industry data showed that global last-mile mobility market size will grow to worth $500 billion by 2030.“There have been attempts in the e-scooter industry, but this marks the first from a carmaker to design a built-in e-scooter that goes with a vehicle. Our e-scooter will become the first-and-last mile solution for the future of mobility,” said an official from Hyundai Motor Group’s Robotics team.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)