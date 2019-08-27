Michigan congressman visits SK Saran Americas in Midland

BUSINESS

Steve Persyn (right), site leader for SK Saran Americas, Rep. John Moolenaar (center) and Jay Kim, president of SK Global Chemical Americas, visit the main facility of SK Saran Americas in Midland, Michigan, on Monday. (SK Innovation)

A Michigan congressman on Monday visited the main facility of SK Saran Americas, part of SK Global Chemical Americas, which produces chemical resin, according to SK Innovation, owner of the chemical unit.SK Innovation said Rep. John Moolenaar toured SK Saran Americas in Midland, Michigan, accompanied by Jay Kim, president of SK Global Chemical Americas, and Steve Persyn, site leader for SK Saran Americas.The company employs more than 40 people at the Midland facility and the chemical resin produced by SK Saran Americas is the key ingredient in packaging used by a range of companies. Firms such as food producers and medical device makers buy the resin to ensure the integrity of their products, SK Innovation said.Rep. Moolenaar is the co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Chemistry Caucus and has introduced the Sustainable Chemistry Research and Development Act. He is a trained chemist and worked at Dow Chemical before entering politics.“I will keep working in congress to support policies that help Michigan workers and ensure America continues its international leadership in science, research and innovation,” Moolenaar was quoted as saying by SK Innovation. By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)