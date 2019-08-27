Art-filled staycation at JW Marriott Dongdaemun

The package offers three tickets to L’Atelier, an exhibition hall in Dongdaemun, featuring works by leading 19th century artists, including Vincent Van Gogh. Located in nearby Hyundai City Tower, L‘Atelier is less than a 10-minute walk from the hotel. L’Atelier, an experience-oriented art theme park, features famous paintings in light displays, allowing visitors to step inside the artwork.
|Sky View room at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul (JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul)
The deal also includes one-night stay in a Deluxe Room, buffet breakfast for two adults and two children at Tavolo 24 and complimentary use of the hotel’s indoor pool and fitness center.
The Artractive Holiday experience, available from Sunday to Sept.15, is priced from 250,000 won ($206), exclusive of a 10 percent tax and 10 percent service charge. Information and reservations are available at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s Room Reservations Team at (02) 2276-3366.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)