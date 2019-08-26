Hyundai Heavy unit bags 410 bln won in orders for 5 ships

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a local shipbuilder, said Monday it has won orders to build five ships -- two liquefied petroleum gas carriers and three petrochemical carriers -- for some 410 billion won ($337 million) combined.Under a deal with an unidentified Asian customer, Hyundai Samho will build two LPG carriers with a cargo capacity of 84,000 cubic meters by November 2021 for 197.3 billion won.The company added it has also secured a 211 billion-won order from a separate Asian shipper to build three petrochemical carriers by September 2021.Hyundai Samho, under Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, posted sales of 1.6 trillion won in the first half of the year, down 35 percent from a year earlier, but its operating profit swung to black over the cited period. (Yonhap)