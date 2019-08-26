[Photo news] GM Korea launches Chevrolet Colorado in Korea

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Brent Deep, vehicle performance manager at GM North American Headquarters, presents Chevrolet’s Colorado at Welli Hilli Park in Gangwon Province on Monday.GM Korea launched the US-made Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck in hopes for it to perk up lackluster sales. The Colorado pickup comes with a 3.6-liter six-cylinder gasoline engine with up to 312 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The pickup truck segment now accounts for 2 percent of the country’s automobile market.