[Photo news] GM Korea launches Chevrolet Colorado in Korea

By Cho Hyee-su
  • Published : Aug 26, 2019 - 16:21
  • Updated : Aug 26, 2019 - 16:21

(Yonhap)

Brent Deep, vehicle performance manager at GM North American Headquarters, presents Chevrolet’s Colorado at Welli Hilli Park in Gangwon Province on Monday.

GM Korea launched the US-made Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck in hopes for it to perk up lackluster sales. The Colorado pickup comes with a 3.6-liter six-cylinder gasoline engine with up to 312 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The pickup truck segment now accounts for 2 percent of the country’s automobile market.


