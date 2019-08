Daewoo E&C joins hands with Vietnamese constructor CC1

BUSINESS

CC1 Vice President Nguyen Duc Dung (left) and Daewoo E&C’s chief of the new business division Kim Chang-hwan pose for a photo during a MOU-signing ceremony in Seoul on Friday. (Daewoo E&C)

South Korean builder Daewoo Engineering & Construction has joined hands with Vietnam’s state-run constructor CC1 for partnership, the firm said Monday.The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding Friday at the Daewoo E&C headquarters in Seoul, agreeing to exchange information on bidding and projects in Vietnam.Based on its experience and expertise in domestic and overseas markets, Daewoo E&C said it would seek new business opportunities in Vietnam in the fields of infrastructure, real estate, oil and gas construction.CC1 -- Construction Company No. 1 -- is run by Vietnam’s Ministry of Construction, which has conducted projects ranging from real estate development to renewable energy over the past 40 years.“Business cooperation with CC1 is part of Daewoo E&C’s effort to seek new business growth. We will continuously expand our ‘value chain’ by developing new business and equity investment,” said a Daewoo E&C official.In 2016, Daewoo E&C won the $2.2 billion Starlake project in Hanoi, which aims to build a Korean-style 1.8 million-square-meter urban complex near West Lake, 5 kilometers from Hanoi City Hall.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com