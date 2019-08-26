Olive Young partners with WeChat Pay targeting Chinese consumers

According to the company, the number of Chinese tourists who paid via mobile applications from July 26 to Aug. 25 at its flagship store located in Myeong-dong, Seoul, increased by 45 percent compared to a year prior.
The amount spent by Chinese visitors at the Myeong-dong store also went up by 27 percent on-year over the same period, it added.
To promote Olive Young’s new payment option, Olive Young said it will run a pay-back campaign that offers a discount of 28 yuan ($3.90) when a Chinese customer spends more than 288 yuan via WeChat Pay.
Olive Young currently offers mobile payment services at offline stores through Samsung Pay, LG Pay and Kakao Pay.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)