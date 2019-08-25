Buddhist activities to be offered at Insa-dong cultural festival

The annual event takes place Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 on the main street of Insa-dong, central Seoul, where vendors in the area will showcase the traditional appeal of the historic district.
Foreign visitors make lotus flowers at a booth set up by the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism. (Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)
During the expo, the Buddhist institution will operate a booth from 1 to 5 p.m. every day, and is inviting locals and foreigners to experience easy hands-on activities free of charge.
Participants can make small bags and coasters, ornaments shaped like lotus flowers, and bracelets called danju made of prayer beads.
Around 300,000 visitors are expected.
“I hope that the wider public can gain an interest in Templestay programs because of these experience-oriented programs,” Ven. Wonkyung, director of the institution, said. “After this event, we hope to have more opportunities to promote Templestay programs and temple foods in other locations, too.”
The Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism arranges Templestay experiences across Korea, offering participants from all religious backgrounds a chance to experience Buddhist culture.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)