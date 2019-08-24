Culture, tourism ministers of S. Korea, China, Japan to meet in Incheon next week

LIFE&STYLE

Culture and tourism ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will hold their annual meeting in Incheon, west of Seoul, next week, the South Korean culture ministry said Saturday.



Culture Ministers Park Yang-woo of South Korea and Luo Shugang of China, as well as Japan's Masahiko Shibayama and Keiichi Ishii, in charge of the country's culture and tourism ministries, respectively, will gather in Incheon for the three-day event set to kick off Thursday, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.





Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Park Yang-woo (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

They plan to hold bilateral meetings before having trilateral talks, the ministry said. Details of the meeting's agenda have yet to be decided, according to a ministry official.During last year's event, ministers of the three countries discussed ways to expand cultural exchanges and cooperation.This year's meeting comes as a trade and diplomatic row between South Korea and Japan has been escalating, with Seoul deciding to withdraw from a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo on Thursday, citing a "grave change" in security cooperation conditions between the two countries. (Yonhap)