Go to Mobile Version

SPORTS

LATEST NEWS

S. Korea beats Thailand at continental volleyball tournament, avenges Asian Games loss

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 23, 2019 - 19:12
  • Updated : Aug 23, 2019 - 19:12

South Korea got the better of Thailand at the continental women's volleyball tournament on Friday, avenging a loss from last year's Asian Games.

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea got the better of Thailand at the continental women's volleyball tournament on Friday, avenging a loss from last year's Asian Games.

World No. 9 South Korea came away with a hard-fought victory over the 14th-ranked Thailand by the score of 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21).

South Korea had fallen to Thailand in the semifinals of the Asian Games in Jakarta last August, getting denied in its bid for a second straight gold medal.

Kim Hee-jin of South Korea (Right) hits a spike against Thailand during the teams' second-round match at the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship at Jamsil Arena in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

World No. 9 South Korea came away with a hard-fought victory over the 14th-ranked Thailand by the score of 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21).

South Korea had fallen to Thailand in the semifinals of the Asian Games in Jakarta last August, getting denied in its bid for a second straight gold medal.

(Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114