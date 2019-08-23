S. Korea beats Thailand at continental volleyball tournament, avenges Asian Games loss

SPORTS

By Yoo Jee-ho



SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea got the better of Thailand at the continental women's volleyball tournament on Friday, avenging a loss from last year's Asian Games.



World No. 9 South Korea came away with a hard-fought victory over the 14th-ranked Thailand by the score of 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21).



South Korea had fallen to Thailand in the semifinals of the Asian Games in Jakarta last August, getting denied in its bid for a second straight gold medal.



Kim Hee-jin of South Korea (Right) hits a spike against Thailand during the teams' second-round match at the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship at Jamsil Arena in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

(Yonhap)