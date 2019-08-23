N. Korea hopes for more investment, economic cooperation with foreign countries

NATIONAL

North Korea's Minister for External Economic Affairs Kim Yong-jae (Yonhap)

A senior North Korean official said Friday that Pyongyang is making active efforts to create a business-friendly environment to attract investment and foster economic cooperation with foreign countries.North Korea's Minister for External Economic Affairs Kim Yong-jae made the remark at a forum held in Changchun, the capital city of China's Jilin province."(We) are making active efforts to expand and advance economic cooperation with several countries, while pushing to preserve an investment environment amicable for economic exchanges and cooperation," he said.Kim added that investors in several countries are showing a great interest in North Korea, emphasizing the country's location provides many advantages for global trade.He also noted that North Korea will endeavor to advance bilateral relations between Pyongyang and Beijing in a way that they will meet the "basic interest" of the two allies."Going forward, we will strengthen and move forward friendly cooperation with all countries that respect our sovereign right," he said.North Korea has sought to beef up its economy by enticing foreign investment and boosting economic cooperation, but such efforts have been undercut by global sanctions imposed on Pyongyang for its nuclear and missile provocations. (Yonhap)