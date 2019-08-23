Seoul to minimize economic fallout from looming trade row with Japan

BUSINESS

A day after South Korea announced its decision to scrap a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday that the government would minimize any negative impact this might have on the economy.



On Thursday, Seoul announced it would terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement amid an ongoing trade dispute with Japan. Hong said the “pact was deemed not beneficial to the country.”



Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki speaks to reporters in Sejong on Friday. (Yonhap)