Moon replaces five Cheong Wa Dae secretaries

NATIONAL

Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Friday appointed five new secretaries at his office in the latest of changes in the lineup of his key aides.Moon is seeking fresh momentum in his presidency as he nears the halfway point of his five-year tenure. Many of his aides are also preparing to run in next spring's general elections.He named Shin Jee-yeon, a Cheong Wa Dae secretary, his "personal secretary." Shin, formerly an international lawyer, has worked as the secretary of first lady Kim Jung-sook.She's now tasked with handling affairs directly associated with the president, replacing Cho Han-ki.Kim Kwang-jin, a former lawmaker, has been tapped as secretary for political affairs, as Bok Ki-wang, who was the Asan mayor, is leaving the post.Two staffers at the offices of local autonomy and civil affairs, respectively, have been promoted to assume related secretarial work. Jung Dong-il, professor of business administration at Sookmyung Women's University, has been chosen as new secretary for social policy.On Aug. 9, Moon carried out his first Cabinet shake-up in five months, which affected 10 minister-level positions.Late last month, he replaced three presidential secretaries. (Yonhap)