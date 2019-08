NATIONAL

N. Korea says it would be 'miscalculation' if US confronts Pyongyang with sanctions

(AP)

North Korea said Friday it would be a "miscalculation" if the United States tries to confront Pyongyang with sanctions, urging it to drop its hostile stance.In a statement, North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho also warned that Pyongyang will remain "the biggest threat" to Washington for a long time if the US sticks to a hostile stance. (Yonhap)