Three South Koreans die in Hungary rail crossing crash

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -- Three South Korean citizensdied in Hungary in an accident late on Wednesday, when the carin which they were travelling was hit by a train, local policesaid on Thursday.The crash happened at a rail crossing at the Danube Bend, a tourist spot about 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of the Hungarian capital Budapest, when the car ignored a red light and drove onto the tracks.The accident comes less than three months after 26 South Korean tourists died in a boat crash on the Danube in Budapest, in the worst disaster on the river in more than half a century.Police spokeswoman Bianka Berki told Reuters she could not say whether the three who died in the train accident were tourists or not, or give any further details about their identities. (Reuters)