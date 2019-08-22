Top court to rule on ex-leader Park, Samsung heir Lee on Aug. 29

NATIONAL

South Korea's highest court is scheduled to deliver a final verdict next week on former President Park Geun-hye, her confidante and Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong in a massive corruption scandal, officials said Thursday.



The Supreme Court will decide on Aug. 29 whether to uphold or dismiss a lower court's ruling that sentenced Park to 25 years in prison in the corruption case that led to her removal from office in March 2017.





Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (Yonhap)

The ruling comes after the appeals court increased Park's prison term by one year and her fine by 2 billion won ($1.78 million) to 20 billion won in August 2018.She was charged for conspiring with her longtime confidante, Choi Soon-sil, into forcing big conglomerates, including top conglomerate Samsung Group, to donate 77.4 billion won to two foundations under Choi's control.Rulings will also be made for Choi and Lee, the heir apparent of Samsung Group.(Yonhap)