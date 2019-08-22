Samsung Display CEO boosts internal communication

BUSINESS

Samsung Display CEO Lee Dong-hoon speaks at a Q&A session with employees on Wednesday. (Samsung Display)

Samsung Display CEO Lee Dong-hoon held an event to boost communication with employees, underscoring that the company was taking steps forward despite facing challenges the company said Thursday.At its corporate campus in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, on Wednesday, Lee had a question-and-answer session with around 450 employees. The event was broadcast live for employees who were not able to be present.During the 1 1/2 hour meeting, Lee offered frank answers to questions raised by employees, including those about the current risks surrounding the company and its vision for the display industry.“A lot of difficulties are ahead of us amid high uncertainties,” Lee said. “Although we are making small steps, it’s certain that we are going forward,”Samsung Display, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, reported operating profit of 750 billion won ($621 million) in the second quarter of 2019 after posting a loss of about 500 billion won in the first quarter.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)