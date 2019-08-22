[Advertorial] Citibank Korea emphasizes social contribution through outreach activities

BUSINESS

Some 2,000 Citibank Korea employees and their families attend Global Community Day on June 8. (Citibank Korea)

Citibank Korea said Thursday it has carried out two corporate outreach programs so far this year, participated by its executives and employees.In June, some 2,000 employees and their families participated in the 14th annual Global Community Day, a volunteer day celebrated by all Citibank units around the world.The following month some 1,700 employees and their families welcomed the 22nd annual Citi Building Hope and Home, visiting a Habitat for Humanity construction site in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, to build homes for the homeless.According to Citibank Korea, its volunteer work involves three principles -- employee participation, long-term commitment and leading activities. These principles foster a culture of active participation beyond monetary donations, so employees can find joy in volunteering, the firm said.Other outreach programs run by the company include Think Money, a financial education program for teenagers, Ewha-Citi Global Finance Academy, which fosters young female talent, and the Citi-KyungHee University NGO Internship Program.