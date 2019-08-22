Teaser image for Hyundai Motor’s EV concept car 45 revealed

BUSINESS

(Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Group released a teaser image for its electric vehicle concept car 45 on Thursday, ahead of the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show next month.According to Hyundai Motor, 45 is a reinterpretation of the carmaker’s first concept car design revealed in 1970. It has been renewed under Hyundai Motor’s next-generation design philosophy -- “sensuous sportiness.”The latest concept car has customized customer experience under the new brand strategy “Style Set Free,” which underlines Hyundai Motor’s evolving brand identity focused on customers.Hyundai Motor will also debut the i10, 10 N Line and an electric racing car at the world’s largest motor show from Sept. 10-22.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)