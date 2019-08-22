[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

A 1.5 kilometer path opens up across the sea from Muchangpo Beach to Seokdaedo Island when the tide goes out during this festival. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of attractions and hands-on programs such as celebratory performances, fishing with a torch, the Mystic Sea Road torch parade, barehanded fishing, catching manila clams, gathering razor shells and many more.It is open to all visitors, and is held until Sept. 1.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.muchangpo.or.kr) is only in Korean.Held annually since 2005, Everland’s summer festival is back with a variety of programs, such as water shows, light shows and other fun activities.It is open to visitors of all ages, and continues until Sunday.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese, visit www.everland.com.Songdo Beer Festival will be held from Friday until Aug. 31.The festival starts each day at 6 p.m. and is free of charge.The programs include a fireworks show and live concerts by Korean musicians including singer Baek Ji-young, Crying Nut, DJ DOC, Cherry Filter and VOS.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.songdobeer.com) is only in Korean.The Muju Firefly Festival takes place in the pure environment of Muju, a natural habitat for fireflies and the marsh snails the firefly larvae feed on. The festival offers many attractions and activities but the highlight of the festival starts after 8 p.m. when the fireflies begin to light up the night sky.The festival runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8, available to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean or English, visit www.firefly.or.kr.The Coex Aquarium is holding the Coex Aquarium Festa until Sunday.It features four themes: sharks, vacations, “Octonauts” and underwater performances.Visitors can get inside a “shark cage” installed outside a water tank to get the feel of diving in shark-infested waters.There will also be photo events and “Octonauts” underwater performances.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.coexaqua.com.