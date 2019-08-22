[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and lawless outcast Shaw (Jason Statham) first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever, these two sworn enemies will have to work together to stop him.A five-person party of clowns during Joseon Dynasty, led by silver-tongued former storyteller Deok-ho (Cho Jin-woong), use props, acting skills, music, and other means to deceive people and start rumors on a commission basis for those who want to artificially inflate their reputations. Their lives change when the king’s confidant Han Myeong-hoe (Son Hyun-joo), recruits them to start positive rumors about King Sejo (Park Hee-soon).Yong-nam (Jo Jung-suk) is a young man struggling in the job market with no real marketable skills. At his mother’s 70th birthday party, he runs into Ui-ju (Im Yoon-ah), an old crush from his college rock-climbing club. Then, a terrorist attack in a nearby building forces Yong-nam to act so he can get the family to safety.In Manchuria, the Japanese military forces are hunting down a handful of Korean liberation fighters. A group of militia led by young leader Jang-ha (Ryu Jun-yeol), sword-wielding Hae-cheol (Yoo Hae-jin) and sniper Byeong-gu (Jo Woo-jin) must lure the overwhelming number of Japanese soldiers into a valley near Fengwudong, where they will make a final stand to deliver a long-sought victory for their lost nation.