President Moon receives six new ambassadors to Seoul

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) shakes hands with Eric Teo Boon Hee, Singapore`s new ambassador to Seoul, at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday welcomed six new foreign ambassadors and asked for their support for his peace initiatives involving North Korea.Moon received the credentials of envoys from Singapore, the Philippines, Brunei, Colombia, Bulgaria and Nicaragua during ceremonies at Cheong Wa Dae, according to a press release.Expressing gratitude for the countries’ support for peace on the Korean Peninsula, the president asked for their continued backing for the successful implementation of the peace process and voiced hope for enhanced exchanges and cooperation in diverse fields, according to his office.During the ceremonies, the diplomats from Colombia and Nicaragua asked Moon to visit their respective nations. Moon, in response, thanked them for the invitation and asked for discussions on the matter with the Foreign Ministry, it added. (Yonhap)